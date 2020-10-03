London Grammar have delivered a dreamy live performance of ‘Baby It’s You’ – you can watch it below.

The trio performed the atmospheric track on Later…With Jools Holland. It comes just days after the group announced details of their third album, ‘Californian Soil’, sharing the title track, artwork and tracklist.

‘Baby It’s You’ will be the seventh track on the new album, which is due to arrive on February 12. Released back in August, NME said the track “carries the trio’s familiar atmospherics and some of the more trance-driven elements akin to early single ‘Metal & Dust’.”

You can watch the performance of ‘Baby It’s You’ here:

Earlier this week, the group released new single ‘‘Californian Soil’ and said the song marked a “turning point” for them “as a band.”

Singer Hannah Reid said in a statement that the upcoming album is about her “gaining possession” of her own life. Reid, who has said she’s experienced misogyny in the music industry first-hand, explained that support from fellow bandmates Dan Rothman and Dot Major helped her find the power to move beyond her past and lead the band.

“Misogyny is primitive,” Reid said, “which is why it is so hard to change. But it is also fearful. It’s about rejecting the thing in yourself which is vulnerable or feminine. Yet everybody has that thing.”

Reid continued: “This record is about gaining possession of my own life. You imagine success will be amazing. Then you see it from the inside and ask, ‘Why am I not controlling this thing? Why am I not allowed to be in control of it? And does that connect, in any way to being a woman? If so, how can I do that differently?’”

The trio recently performed a cover of The Weeknd’s hit track ‘Blinding Lights’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series.