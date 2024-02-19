Watch Los Campesinos! debut new song ‘A Psychic Wound’ live in London

Los Campesinos! debuted a new song called ‘A Psychic Wound’ live in London this weekend – listen to it below.

The Cardiff-formed indie-pop group performed at Troxy on Saturday (February 17), where frontman Gareth David announced a their forthcoming seventh studio album (per Stereogum), which is due out summer 2024, and previewed the new track.

The new record will serve as the the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Sick Scenes’ and 2021 EP ‘Whole Damn Body‘.

Check out fan-shot footage of ‘A Psychic Wound’ below.

Following the performance, Los Campesinos! took to X/Twitter to share that it was “very hard to put an experience like last night into words”.

They added: “To do this with your best mates is the biggest privilege, and we are so grateful to have shared it with 3,000 of you.”

The gig included performances of hit tracks like ‘Romance Is Boring’, ‘You! Me! Dancing!’ and ‘The Sea Is A Good Place To Think Of The Future’.

Very hard to put an experience like last night into words. To do this with your best mates is the biggest privilege, and we are so grateful to have shared it with 3,000 of you. LC!4LYF 📸 @PhotoSonny pic.twitter.com/0O3ZsP2LmU — Los Campesinos! (@LosCampesinos) February 18, 2024

In 2021, NME watched Los Campesinos! perform live to celebrate fourth album ‘Hello Sadness’ turning 10. “The Welsh indie-pop outfit deliver a rousing tribute to their back catalogue, and the future is looking bright,” the four-star review read.

Last year, Los Campesinos! shared that they wanted to commission writers as a way to continue to foster their fanbase community.

“Our recent experiences are that very few outlets will cover our band anymore (no hard feelings, I get it!). But we want to continue to foster this community outside of social media, and it seems we’ve an ever-growing fanbase that want to hear about our band,” they wrote on social media.

The band also made a point to highlight that they plan to pay writers “well and on time, to publish in-depth pieces to be enjoyed by fans, outside of the restrictive ‘album cycle’ PR pattern.”