Watch Ludacris perform ‘Move B***h’ while descending from the Atlanta Falcons’ Stadium’s roof

Ludacris performed his hit track ‘Move Bitch’ while descending from the Atlanta Falcons’ Stadium’s roof this past weekend.

While appearing as a guest performer at the New Orleans Saints’ NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (November 26), the rapper plunged from the stadium’s roof while singing his 2001 hit.

Ludacris posted up close footage of his descent onto his official X/Twitter account with a caption that read: “I Got Some Georgia Dome Today.”

I Got Some Georgia Dome Today 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/OX37Lky3J5 — Ludacris (@Ludacris) November 26, 2023

Ludacris literally just dropped from the ceiling at the Falcons game to perform at the end of the 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/jByPYtlMS0 — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) November 26, 2023

The Atlanta native hyped up the packed stadium shouting “What’s up? what’s up? Sing it with me let’s go, we go move bitch,” with the attendees singing along to every word.

Ludacris’ performance was part of the Atlanta Falcons’ 50th anniversary celebration of hip-hop. The celebration also featured appearances and performances from T.I., Big Boi, Jeezy, Cee-Lo Green and Quavo.

Per Billboard, Ludacris’ performance came a few days after he revealed that he plans on releasing new music eight years after his last full length LP ‘Ludaversal’. Speaking to BET, the rapper said: “Yeah, some music projects will be coming out next year. I don’t wanna fake, I don’t wanna stutter-step. It’s definitely some music coming next year, but I don’t know if it’s like an EP or an LP. We’re going to figure it out.”

In other news, earlier this year, Timbaland revealed the story of how he met Ludacris, and how he “was the one” who discovered the rapper.

On April 24, Timbaland – real name Tim Mosley – became the first interviewee in the I Am Hip-Hop series. He spoke about how he and Atlanta rapper-turned-actor’s 2000 track ‘Phat Rabbit’ made “labels started calling” Ludacris.

“I was the one who found Ludacris,” he said. “Because Ludacris was working in the radio station and I was like, ‘Hey, ain’t nobody sign you? What’s going on here?’ [He was like], ‘Nah man.’”

Mosley spoke about Ludacris asking who should sign with: “He asked me one time, ‘Would you sign to Def Jam or Eleltra?’ I said, ‘Man, you better go to Def Jam.’ And I didn’t know how the business go. I just backed them ’cause I knew he was incredible.”