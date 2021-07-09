Watch Luka’s music video for ‘Mashi Baeed’ featuring Nadine Lustre

Sudan-born, Manila-based artist Luka – formerly known as AstroKidd – has shared a music video for his new single ‘Mashi Baeed’, featuring Nadine Lustre.

Over a reggaeton-influenced beat and barely-there synths, the two Careless Music artists deliver an intimate duet, their voices shimmering with dreamy effects. The music video begins with Luka going on a fantastical trip after accepting an earbud from a friend. In this surreal journey, Luka can’t stop seeing Nadine Lustre everywhere he goes – from the skyscrapers in the city beyond his apartment, to the mysterious room at its apex.

Watch the ‘Mashi Baeed’ video below:

Advertisement

‘Mashi Baeed’ is Luka’s first single in two years, following the 2019 tracks ‘Yusuke’ and ‘Buko Juice’. Those were harder-edged, rap-centric tracks that also featured his labelmates Massiah and KINGwAw.

Raised in Abu Dhabi, Luka moved to Manila in 2015 and caught the ear of the label Careless Music. In 2018, he contributed to the label’s 2018 release ‘Careless Mixtape’, appearing on the songs ‘Skyfall’, ‘Come Thru’ and ‘150’.

As for Nadine Lustre, ‘Mashi Baeed’ is her first musical release in a while. Last year, she released her visual album ‘Wildest Dreams’, which she supported with a live-streamed concert last weekend. Dubbed Absolute Madness, the theatrical performance was meant as a conclusion to this chapter of her career.