Watch Luqman Podolski’s soulful acoustic performance of ‘Ring Ring’

Malaysian rapper Luqman Podolski has released an acoustic version of his most recent single ‘Ring Ring’.

The video of Podolski performing his acoustic version of the single was uploaded on Black Hat Cat Record’s Youtube channel on Friday, May 20 and features Podolski performing surrounded by bookshelves alongside a guitarist, three violinists, and a cellist.

Podolski gives the single an entirely new feel here, leaning fully into melodramatic R&B as he croons with a frown crossing his brow to lyrics written by rapper Airliftz.

Advertisement

Watch Luqman Podolski’s acoustic performance of ‘Ring Ring’ below.

Podolski released ‘Ring Ring’ earlier this year in January, his first release since his 2020 EP ‘Hitam Putih’. He first rose to prominence as a Vine star in 2014, and went on to release his first official single ‘Sorang’ in August of 2019.

He recently performed alongside FORCEPARKBOIS, Zynakal and ChronicalZ at Warner Music Malaysia and Black Hat Cat Records’ Futureland ’22 event, which took place at The Paddock in Petaling Jaya in March. Podolski, FORCEPARKBOIS and ChronicalZ had just performed together 6 days prior at the SVG x OPT Against The World concert alongside FZHD x Mafarikha and DC Willie x Sophia Razak.