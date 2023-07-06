Watch Machine Gun Kelly punch a fan in the face on request

Machine Gun Kelly has fulfilled one of his fans’ most odd requests yet – being punched in the face.

While performing at Rock Werchter in Belgium, Kelly was seen visibly confused upon reading a fan’s sign that read “I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face”. The moment was filmed and posted onto Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram page, jokingly captioned “making dreams come true”.

A full clip of the moment was captured and posted onto YouTube, which shares more of what Kelly said.

Advertisement

“Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad? I got rings on dude, that shit is gonna hurt. And if I punch you, obviously I’m gonna want to punch the fuck outta you. I’m gonna feel bad, you’re front row singing all the words. I don’t know… it’s a lose-lose for me. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it. I’ll consider,” Kelly said.

In the clip Kelly is seen giving the fan a light jab before saying “I love you” to him over the microphone.

Watch the moment below.

Machine Gun Kelly most recently released his latest single ‘Pressure’ in late May. The single sees the singer return to his rap roots after experimenting with pop-punk on his latest two albums, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ (2020) and ‘Mainstream Sellout’ (2022). The single follows on from his ‘Doja Freestyle’ and ‘Renegade Freestyle’, the latter of which saw him take aim at Jack Harlow.

In March, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun jointly took home the Worst Director award at the Razzies for their film Good Mourning. Elsewhere at the event, Tom Hanks picked up his first ever Razzie for his performance in Elvis, while Thirty Seconds To Mars singer and film actor Jared Leto, who received five nominations, won Worst Actor for Morbius.