Watch Machine Head’s dark video for new song ‘My Hands Are Empty’

Machine Head have shared a dark video for their new single ‘My Hands Are Empty’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track hears frontman Robb Flynn collaborate with the band’s original guitarist Logan Mader, who left the band in 1998 but reunited with the group for the ‘Burn My Eyes’ 25th anniversary tour last year.

Speaking about the genesis of the track, Flynn said in a statement: “On the recent ‘Burn My Eyes’ 25th anniversary tour I mentioned to Logan about needing a riff or two for a new song, he was excited to collaborate, I sent him the song and the next day he sent me back the heavy riff in the bridge and I was floored.

“It fit perfectly, and felt really cool to be writing together 24 years later. Jared [MacEachern, bass] came up with the rhythm under the lead section and the song really locked into place.”

Flynn also explained that ‘My Hands Are Empty’ dealt with the topic of addiction, inspired by his and his family’s own experiences with it. “I have some family members who have beaten their opioid addiction, and have some still in the throes of addiction,” he said.

“It is painful to watch, and I deal with it with great difficulty. It is a song of sadness, but there is hope as well. I have beaten my own drug addictions and we can fight through this, together, and share our pain with the world.”

Watch the video, which sees the band joined by shadowy figures and animal skulls, above now.

In June, Machine Head shared a new collaboration with Jesse Leach in response to the killings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery in the US. A portion of proceeds from ‘Stop The Bleeding’ were given to the Grassroots Law Project – the organisation representing Floyd, Arbery and their families.