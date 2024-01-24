Watch Madonna bring Amy Schumer out for ‘Vogue’ segment at Madison Square Garden show

At her latest Madison Square Garden show in New York, Madonna brought out special guest Amy Schumer for the ‘Vogue’ segment of the gig.

Throughout her huge ‘Celebration’ greatest hits tour, Madonna welcomes a special guest to be the night’s guest judge for the dancers’ performance of ‘Vogue’.

Previous guests have included Stella McCartney, Maggie Rogers and even Santa Claus, with Schumer becoming the latest guest at the MSG gig on January 22.

See her turn as the ‘Vogue’ guest judge below.

Madonna brings out Amy Schumer as her special guest during “Vogue” for her Madison Square Garden show. pic.twitter.com/aIqei3NiKu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2024

The latest gig on the tour came after it was revealed that Madonna is facing a class action lawsuit filed by two fans after her December concerts in New York City’s Barclays Center began “over two hours” later than scheduled.

Two ticket buyers, Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden filed a complaint alleging that the singer had breached her contract with attendees and violated New York state laws by beginning her concert on December 13 at 10:30PM rather than the stipulated 8:30PM timing.

In the introduction of the lawsuit, which was first shared by Billboard, Fellows’ and Hadden’s attorneys wrote that “defendants’ actions constitute not just a breach of their contracts with Plaintiffs and Class Members, but also a wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent representation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices”. The full document can be read here.

Reviewing the opening show of the ‘Celebration’ tour in London last year, NME said: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye. That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”