Watch Madonna perform ‘This Used To Be My Playground’ live for the first time

Madonna has given her song ‘This Used To Be My Playground’ its live debut – watch the footage below.

The ballad was the theme tune for 1992 sports-comedy-drama A League of Their Own; Madonna starred in the film as “All The Way” Mae Mordabito. ‘This Used To Be My Playground’ went on to top the charts and receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song (but lost to Aladdin‘s ‘A Whole New World’).

Now, Madonna has treated fans to its first live performance on her Celebration Tour. At her show at the United Centre in Chicago on Friday (February 2), the singer prefaced her performance by talking about her memories working on the film.

“I made a film called A League of Their Own, and I had to learn how to play baseball in this city,” she began. “I was here for months! I kinda sucked in the beginning, but I got good. I got good at it.”

Madge then asked the audience if they remembered the theme tune, and sang a few lines acapella to prompt people’s memories. The audience joined in quickly, with Madonna telling them: “Aww, bless you,” then joking: “I thought only 10 of you would know it. Turns out 20 of you knew it. I’m just kidding.” She then ended her speech by saying she had “very fond memories of this city” – watch the moment below.

Madonna recently gave ‘Frozen’ its live debut on tour as well; the track can originally be found on her groundbreaking 1998 album ‘Ray Of Light’. William Orbit, who produced ‘Ray Of Light’, recently responded to leaks of their unreleased songs by sharing his “dream” of working with her again.

NME caught Madonna’s opening show for the Celebration Tour last year, which we gave five stars: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye. That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”