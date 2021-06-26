Watch Madonna make surprise appearance at New York Pride party

Madonna made a surprise appearance at a Pride party in New York on Thursday night (June 24) – scroll down to watch footage from her performance.

The pop star performed two songs at the party held at The Standard hotel’s Boom Boom Room and raised over $100,000 (£72k) for LGBTQ+ organisations.

After the likes of Kaytranada, Honey Dijon and The Misshapes performed at the event, Madonna appeared. She delivered versions of ‘Hung Up’ and ‘I Don’t Search I Find’ from on top of the bar. “This is the first time I’ve been to a fucking party with people,” she said, as Dazed reports.

“To not celebrate pride without people would have been a tragedy for me,” she also told the audience, according to Variety. “Take nothing for granted because you never know what’s waiting for all of us around the corner. Learn to love yourself.”

What a way to start pride weekend #madonna #pride pic.twitter.com/D3wSvs9dGp — Just give me a fan (@justgivemeafan) June 25, 2021

Madonna also auctioned off three original Polaroid photos for $10,000 (£7,200), $20,000 (£14,407) and $25,000 (£18k) each, and also put up a personal donation of $25,000. The money went to the Ali Forney Center and the Haus of US.

In nearby Times Square, meanwhile, the pop icon premiered a Pride-themed video installation, which was created in collaboration with photographer Ricardo Gomes and Sasha Kasiuha. The piece is titled No Fear, Courage, Resist and can be seen below.

“This Video was made For Pride With Love To Remind everyone that we need to have No Fear Courage And to keep Resisting anyone who tries to make us feel like we are Less then OR not deserving of Human Dignity and Respect!” Madonna explained on Instagram.

In May, Madonna made a cameo in Snoop Dogg’s music video for ‘Gang Signs’. Writing on Twitter about the appearance, she described it as “so much fun”.