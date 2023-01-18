Watch Madonna tease tour with NSFW game of ‘Truth Or Dare’

Madonna brought a group of stars together for an NSFW game of ‘Truth Or Dare’ to tease her ‘Celebration’ tour.

In the video, the singer faces off against Amy Schumer at a table surrounded by the likes of Lil Wayne, Jack Black, Meg Statler, Kate Berlant, Diplo and Eric André.

“I just want to make sure you all know why you’re here. Amy Schumer, truth or dare?” Madonna asks Schumer, to which the comedian gamely responds, “Dare, bitch.”

Later, when it’s Schumer’s turn to offer Madonna a dare, she says: “Madonna. I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest mothafuckin’ hits.”

“Four decades? As in 40 years? We’re talking ‘Like a Virgin’?” asks Madonna before breaking into ‘La Isla Bonita’, which the rest of the table joins in with.

“Wait, hold up. That’s a lot of songs. You think people would come to that show?” Madonna asks. When the assembled stars all agree, she concludes, “OK, so the answer is … fuck yeah.”

Madonna then turns to the camera. “’80s. ’90s. 2000s. Four decades of music, avec moi. MLVC. Welcome to the party, bitches.”

Check the clip out below:

Madonna will hit the road for the 35-date tour in July, which will have legs in North America and Europe. Per a press release, ‘The Celebration Tour’ will take fans on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pay homage to the city of New York where her career in music began.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said of the upcoming trek in a statement.

She will be playing her only UK date of the tour at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday October 14.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am tomorrow (January 20) and you can buy yours here (UK) and here (North America).

JULY

15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

AUGUST

2 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

7 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

9 – Chicago, IL – United Center

13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

SEPTEMBER

2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

5 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

7 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

9 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

OCTOBER

4 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

14 – London, UK – The O2

21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

NOVEMBER

1 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

6 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

DECEMBER

1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

In a five-star review of one of her concerts in Brooklyn, New York in October 2019, NME praised “pop’s ultimate freedom fighter [for] putting on one of the most powerful, empowering, and stunning gigs of the year”.