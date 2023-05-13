NewsMusic News

Watch Mae Muller’s performance at this year’s Eurovision

Mae Muller closed this year's show in Liverpool with 'I Wrote A Song'

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Mae Muller
Mae Muller at this year's Eurovision song contest - CREDIT: Getty

The UK’s Mae Muller has closed this year’s Eurovision song contest.

Muller performed ‘I Wrote A Song’ as the last performance of the evening – you can watch footage and reaction to the moment below.

Earlier in the evening, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra opened this year’s contest with an emotive rendition of their 2022 winning song, ‘Stefania’.

This year’s instalment of the concert is taking take place in Liverpool, following the ongoing political conflict taking place in Ukraine.

The opening also saw the band joined by musicians and famous figures from afar. It cut to clips featuring the UK’s 2022 Eurovision runner up, Sam Ryder, playing guitar on the song from on top of Liverpool’s Liver Building.

Other contributions via video included ones from Joss Stone, Miss Banks, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Princess of Wales, who played piano on the song.

Sweden is currently favourite to win with Loreen’s song ‘Tattoo’, which has odds listed as 4/9 on bet365. If she were to win, she would become the first ever woman to win Eurovision twice, following her victory in 2012 with the track ‘Euphoria’. Hot on her heels and listed as the second most likely to take the crown for the 2023 instalment is Finland

Represented by Käärijä with the song ‘Cha Cha Cha’, Finland remains second place in the final odds, coming in at 5/2 according to bet365. Ukraine follows up and remains with an 8/1 chance, while France is at 14/1, Israel and Spain are on par for the fourth spot – all listed as 14/1.

Muller currently has odds of 40/1 to win.

