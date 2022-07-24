Watch Maggie Rogers and Rina Sawayama join Phoebe Bridgers on stage at Latitude 2022

Phoebe Bridgers was joined on stage by Maggie Rogers and Rina Sawayama during her set at Latitude this weekend.

The ‘Punisher’ singer-songwriter played a 12-track headline slot on the BBC Sounds Stage at the Suffolk festival on Friday night (July 22).

Footage has since emerged of Rogers and Sawayama – who were both also playing at Latitude that same day – contributing to a live airing of ‘I Know The End’, which served as the final song of Bridgers’ show.

Elsewhere, the LA artist shared an image of herself backstage with the pair. Rogers posted the same photo on her Instagram, captioning it: “ur new favorite band.” Additionally, Bridgers uploaded a clip that sees her crowd surfing at the end of her set.

You can see the posts below.

🎥 | Rina Sawayama, Maggie Rogers and Charlie Hickey joined Phoebe on stage during "I know the end" yesterday at Latitude festival 🎥: lamarshian pic.twitter.com/gRecR4G4vB — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) July 23, 2022

Bridgers has also recently collaborated on stage with The Killers, Clairo, Arlo Parks and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

She previously teamed up with Rogers in late 2020 to record a new version of ‘Iris’ by the Goo Goo Dolls. Speaking later about the joint cover, Rogers explained: “It was all this weird, wild inside joke that somehow everyone else was in on.”

She continued: “It’s funny to know a friend so well, but then as an artist getting to see her in the studio… seeing her work just make everything make sense.”

Bridgers is currently on the UK leg of her 2022 ‘Reunion’ tour. She’s playing a second consecutive show at the O2 Apollo in Manchester tonight (July 24) before heading to London for a four-night residency at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Phoebe Bridgers’ remaining UK headline dates are as follows

24 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

28 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

29 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

In other news, Phoebe Bridgers is set to feature on Marcus Mumford’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’.