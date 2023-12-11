Watch Maisie Williams star in Romy’s euphoric new video for ‘She’s On My Mind’

Romy has released a euphoric new video for ‘She’s On My Mind’ starring Maisie Williams. Check it out below.

Co-produced by Fred again.., Stuart Price and Avalon Emerson, ‘She’s On My Mind’ deals with someone longing for their crush who happens to be only a friend. “She’s on my mind every hour of every day / The things we could do, oh, it takes my breath away / And I lose control, think I’d follow her onto the edge / But she says she’s only a friend, only a friend”, sings Romy.

Directed by Romy’s wife and close visual collaborator Vic Lentaigne, the video sees Williams with a group of friends and captures the thrill of an unfolding night out to match the track’s playful euphoria.

‘She’s On My Mind’ serves as the closing track from Romy’s debut solo LP ‘Mid Air’. In a five-star review of the album, NME shared that the LP was “Conceived as a “love letter” to the queer clubs where London-born Romy blossomed as a teenager, it’s a nostalgic but box-fresh dance album that taps into a deep well of feeling.”

It continued: “‘Mid Air’ feels timely as well as satisfying. From the Balearic glide of ‘The Sea’ to the thumping climax of ‘Did I’, which recreates the feeling of 3am at a sweaty Greek island club, it’s the work of an artist with a sincere appreciation for dance music and the skills to make her own galvanising bangers. Many of these songs will give you a prick of emotion at the back of your eyes – a sure sign that Romy really appreciates the healing power of a packed club floor.”

The album also landed the 13th spot on NME‘s Best Albums of 2023 list.

In other Romy news, she is set to play Primavera Sound in Barcelona as well as Roskilde Festival next year.

She has also announced a new handful of live dates set to kick off next year. Check out the full list of dates below. Newly announced dates in Los Angeles, New York, Argentina and Chile are set to go on sale on Friday, December 15. Visit here for tickets.

Romy 2024 live dates are:

DECEMBER 2023

30 – Beyond the Valley Festival, Victoria, AUS *

31 – Dec Wildlands Festival, Brisbane, VIC, AUS *

JANUARY 2024

1 – Field Day Festival, Sydney, AUS *

3 – Liberty Hall, Sydney, AUS **

4 – Max Watts, Melbourne, AUS **

6 – Field Day Festival, Perth, AUS *

9 – Rolling Hall, Seoul, SK **

11 – Yebisu Garden Hall, Tokyo, JP **

MARCH 2024

23-24 – Ceremonia Festival, Parque Bicentenario, CDMX, MX *

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium ***

29 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center ***

MAY 2024

14 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – C Complejo Art Media ***

16 – Santiago, Chile – Blondie ***

JUNE 2024

1 – Primavera Sound, Parc Del Forum, Barcelona, ES *

29 June – 6 July – Roskilde Festival, DK *

* Festival show ** Club Mid Air headline show *** Newly announced headline show