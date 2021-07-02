Watch Malaysian math rockers The Filters’ blistering performance on Audiotree

Malaysian math rock band The Filters have delivered a blistering set for the live performance series Audiotree.

The video was released on the Chicago-based platform’s YouTube channel on Friday (July 2) as part of its ongoing Audiotree Worldwide series.

For their 23-minute performance, the band played four songs – ‘Lymph’, ‘BZD’, ‘Sea Side Serenade’, and ‘Planet Platonic’ – from recording studio Chap Fan Records.

Watch the performance below.

The Filters’ appearance on Audiotree International arrives less than a month after the band re-released their first official single ‘John Pine’ in early June.

The single, which was written in 2013, the year of the band’s formation comes ahead of their forthcoming album ‘Exhaler’, which is expected for release later this year.

The Filters recorded ‘John Pine’ in the space of a bedroom and experimented with natural reverb, retimed samples, and a blend of classical and electric guitars – not to mention disco rhythms.

The Filters consist of founding members Francis Khoo (guitar/vocals) and Aiman Shakirin (drums), as well as bassist Reuben Ravi and guitarist Iain Chan.

Since their formation, the band have released a string of singles on Soundcloud, including a cover of Hujan’s ‘Pagi Yang Gelap’ and the ‘Cervidae’. Last year, the band uploaded the tracks ‘MJDZ’ and ‘APPA’ on their Soundcloud page.

The Filters join Singapore’s Subsonic Eye, Manila’s Oh! Flamingo and fellow Malaysians Playburst on the list of Asian artists who’ve showcased on Audiotree.