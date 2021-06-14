Watch Malaysian rapper Abubakarxli’s dreamy music video for ‘Naik’ featuring Shalma Eliana

Malaysian rapper Abubakarxli has teamed up with R&B singer Shalma Eliana for a rousing single titled ‘Naik’ (‘Rise’).

The track, his first for 2021, premiered on major streaming services on Friday (June 11) and is accompanied by a dreamy music video.

The video clip, directed by Thaqif Saadon, sees Abubakarxli and Shalma journey into a fantasy world. Some scenes show the rapper riding a skateboard in a desert, while others see him cruising in a Perodua MyVi car in space surrounded by fast food and other mouth-watering snacks.

Watch the music video below.

Abubakarxli said via a press release that the song, co-written by composer Shazee Ishak and singer-songwriter Tilla Hanna, is focused on lifting spirits in order to overcome life struggles.

“This song is like motivation and ignition of enthusiasm for me and for those who listen to it. ‘Naik’ can mean to keep fighting while ignoring those who are skeptical or having doubts about us,” he explained.

“It’s true that success does not come overnight. There will be winding roads every now and then. I hope this song can be the fuel to light up the spirits of those who feel like giving up.”

The 25-year-old Abubakarxli, real name Mohamad Faiz Mohamad Yusuf, also said he worked with Shazee and veteran rapper-turned-politician Altimet on the song. It was recorded in September last year, while the music video was filmed in late March.

Meanwhile, Shalma – who has released a string of singles starting with ‘Janji Terindah’ (‘Most Beautiful Promise’) – said ‘Naik’, her collaboration with Abubakarxli, was a “catchy” number.

“Once you listen to it, you will immediately feel the vibes. It’s different from the songs I’ve ever sung before. This song is so intense that it makes me awestricken [sic],” she said.

In August last year, Abubakarxli collaborated with Singaporean rapper and Def Jam Southeast Asia labelmate Fariz Jabba on the track ‘KRU’, following his single ‘NiNiNi’ in January. The rapper also released his debut EP ‘Exacxli’ in December and announced that he had begun working on a full-length album.