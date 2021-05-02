Watch Manchester Orchestra’s stirring cover of Neil Young’s ‘Unknown Legend’

American indie rockers Manchester Orchestra have shared a stirring cover of Neil Young’s ‘Unknown Legend’, recorded for US broadcaster SiriusXM.

Singer Andy Hull and lead guitarist Robert McDowell recently sat down in the studio to perform an intimate rendition of the song. Their cover has a slower, sadder pace than Young’s original, with Hull gently strumming his acoustic guitar while McDowell provides keys and backup vocals. Watch it below.

The band also previously covered the song during their 2010 tour, though no official version was ever released.

Manchester Orchestra released their latest album ‘The Million Masks of God’ last Friday (April 30), marking their sixth LP. They announced the record in February this year, featuring singles ‘Keel Timing’, ‘Bed Head’ and ‘Telepath’.

NME gave the album four stars in a review, saying it finds the band at their “most assured”.

“Manchester Orchestra have always been a band that would suit a Greatest Hits album, pulling highlights together from their somewhat disparate catalogue to get a greater picture of what they can do as a band,” the review read.

“With ‘The Million Masks Of God’, they’ve written something that feels similar to one – a record that traverses every corner of their sound, from beefy rock songs to string-assisted grandeur and acoustic bliss, further cementing their place as an under appreciated band to treasure.”

Earlier in the year, Hull appeared alongside Paris Jackson in the music video for their collaborative single ‘Eyelids’. The track was lifted from her 2020 album ‘Wilted’, which Hull produced and co-wrote with the young singer.

Speaking to Billboard about her admiration for Hull and his music, Jackson said “Manchester Orchestra was the soundtrack to the most vital time in my life in regards to mourning and becoming who I am today”.