Watch Måneskin play ‘Beggin” and ‘MAMMAMIA’ for their US TV debut on ‘Fallon’

Måneskin made their US network television debut last night (October 26) – watch their fiery performances of ‘Beggin” and ‘MAMMAMIA’ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon below.
The Italian four-piece, who were victorious in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest back in May with their track ‘Zitti e buoni’, have been playing a host of shows since COVID restrictions lifted this summer, including a set as part of the Paris leg of the huge Global Citizen Live event last month.
Watch Måneskin’s performances of ‘Beggin” and ‘MAMMAMIA’ as they returned to the States below:
Last week (October 20), Måneskin played a surprise free show at London’s O2 Academy Islington.
Giving the gig a five-star review, NME wrote: “Naysayers will try to brush them off as a novelty act, but Måneskin are no joke. They’re not a pastiche of former rock’n’roll glories, they’re living it.
“They’ve far more in common with Iggy & The Stooges than they do with The Darkness, and appear more the sort to worship at the altar of Placebo and read from the Velvet Goldmine playbook than riffing of Steel Panther’s tired japes. It’s douze points from us. Wham, bam, thank you Måneskin.”
The band will head out on a UK and European tour in 2022, which has sold out. You can check out the dates below.
February 2022
6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
10 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
12 – Rockhal, Luxembourg
15 – Towar Hall, Warsaw, Poland
19 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
21 – Le Zenith, Paris, France
24 – Halle 622, Zurich, Switzerland
26 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
28 – Mala Sportovini Hala, Prague, Czech Republic
March 2022
1 – Barba Negra, Budapest, Hungary
3 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
7 – Stereo Plaza, Kiev, Ukraine
9 – Stadium Love, Moscow, Russia
11 – Tinkoff Arena, St Petersburg, Russia
13 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia
14 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia