Watch Måneskin play ‘Beggin” and ‘MAMMAMIA’ for their US TV debut on ‘Fallon’

Måneskin made their US network television debut last night (October 26) – watch their fiery performances of ‘Beggin” and ‘MAMMAMIA’ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon below.

The Italian four-piece, who were victorious in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest back in May with their track ‘Zitti e buoni’, have been playing a host of shows since COVID restrictions lifted this summer, including a set as part of the Paris leg of the huge Global Citizen Live event last month.

Watch Måneskin’s performances of ‘Beggin” and ‘MAMMAMIA’ as they returned to the States below:

Advertisement

Last week (October 20), Måneskin played a surprise free show at London’s O2 Academy Islington.

Giving the gig a five-star review, NME wrote: “Naysayers will try to brush them off as a novelty act, but Måneskin are no joke. They’re not a pastiche of former rock’n’roll glories, they’re living it.

“They’ve far more in common with Iggy & The Stooges than they do with The Darkness, and appear more the sort to worship at the altar of Placebo and read from the Velvet Goldmine playbook than riffing of Steel Panther’s tired japes. It’s douze points from us. Wham, bam, thank you Måneskin.”

Advertisement

The band will head out on a UK and European tour in 2022, which has sold out. You can check out the dates below.

February 2022

6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

10 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

12 – Rockhal, Luxembourg

15 – Towar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

19 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

21 – Le Zenith, Paris, France

24 – Halle 622, Zurich, Switzerland

26 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

28 – Mala Sportovini Hala, Prague, Czech Republic

March 2022

1 – Barba Negra, Budapest, Hungary

3 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

7 – Stereo Plaza, Kiev, Ukraine

9 – Stadium Love, Moscow, Russia

11 – Tinkoff Arena, St Petersburg, Russia

13 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia

14 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia