Watch Måneskin’s outrageously chaotic video for ‘Gossip’ featuring Tom Morello

Måneskin have shared an outrageously chaotic video for their latest single, ‘Gossip’, which features Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello – check it out below.

‘Gossip’ is the latest track to be taken from Måneskin’s upcoming third album (and first since their Eurovision success), ‘RUSH!’.

The video sees the group performing in a glass box while people look on in shock, horror and disgust. It doesn’t take long for Måneskin’s energetic and reckless performance to turn them all into fans, though, and thanks to a blistering guitar solo by a security guard (Tom Morello), the video ends with one almighty party.

Check out the Tommaso Ottomano directed video below.

Talking about the track in an interview with Rolling Stone, vocalist Damiano David said: “[The word] ‘gossip’ means a lot of things but we chose it as the title because we think it sums up a lot of the issues that our society is facing today. The song in general talks about all the issues with performance culture, perfection culture, aesthetic culture. Social media is putting a lot of pressure on the younger generations. It’s a critique of that, with a hint of irony.”

Speaking to NME last year, David explained how “it’s pretty easy to understand what people expect from you. What is not easy is not doing that. It’s very easy to stick on one thing and do it over and over, just to please your audience. You know, ‘If this thing works then I’ll do it over and over for all of my career’. That’s not what we want to do.”

Speaking about teaming up with Måneskin, Morrello said: “When I heard that there was a rock and roll band from Italy that was blowing up around the world I was like, ‘Really? Come on.’ Then when I saw them play live I was blown away. They are unapologetically loud, unapologetically sexy, and unapologetically rocking and deserve to be one of the standard bearers for rock and roll for a younger generation.

“I got to jam with them at their studio in Hollywood. It’s a great band, they all play great, they write great songs, they connect with their audience in a deep and meaningful way, and if you’ve seen them play live the crowd goes off.”

‘RUSH!’ is out on Friday (January 20) and has been previewed by earlier singles ‘The Loneliest’, ‘Supermodel’ and ‘La Fine’.

Following the release of the record, Måneskin will head out on the European leg of their Loud Kids world tour, which includes a show at London’s The O2 Arena. Tickets are available here.

Måneskin will play:

FEBRUARY 2023

23 – Vitrifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy

25 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

MARCH 2023

2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy

21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy

24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

28 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy

29 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy

31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy

APRIL 2023

3 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

4 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

6 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

11 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, ​​Spain

26 – Indoor Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland

28 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

MAY 2023

2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

8 – The O2, London

12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia