Watch the lavish music video for Manila Grey’s new song ‘Island Baby (Maarte)’

Filipino-Canadian R&B duo Manila Grey have shared the music video for their latest song, ‘Island Baby (Maarte)’.

Directed by Brock Newman and Manila Grey’s Soliven, the lavish video premiered on YouTube earlier today (October 4) and opens with a short skit of the pair getting ready for a wild day out. It’s later followed by scenes of Manila Grey at a party and a photoshoot, where they’re surrounded by a group of women.

Watch the video for ‘Island Baby (Maarte)’ below.

Produced by the duo’s longtime producer and manager Azel North, ‘Island Baby (Maarte)’ features an acoustic guitar lick backed by thick bass rumbles and trap percussions.

The song is one of the five tracks featured on Paradise Rising’s newly released sophomore compilation EP, ‘Semilucent 2’. The EP, released today, also features tracks from Steven Peregrina, Daze, Curtismith, CA Christian Alexander, Manila Killa and Yuna.

Paradise Rising has announced via social media that it will roll out individual music videos for all five songs from the record by tomorrow (October 5).

Paradise Rising is a Filipino imprint of prominent Asian-forward record label, 88rising. Paradise Rising’s first ‘Semilucent’ EP arrived in late July last year.

Manila Grey most recently released a remix of Nadine Lustre’s ‘Ivory’ in mid September. The duo released their sophomore album ‘No Saints On Knight Street’ in late March. Last year, they released a “slowed + reverb” remix of their 2019 debut album ‘No Saints Loading’.