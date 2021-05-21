Watch Margasatwa’s glitter-filled music video for ‘Yang Asli’

Malaysian indie rock band Margasatwa have dropped a glitter-filled music video for their latest single ‘Yang Asli’ (‘The Original’).

The video premiered on Thursday (May 20), arriving five months after the single’s release in December 2020.

The clip, directed by Adriana Tunku of Den House Productions, sees Margasatwa performing the song dressed in vintage ’70s garb on an eye-catching, glitter-filled set. The band is also comically distracted by the presence of a female model who appears mid-way through the video.

Watch the music video for ‘Yang Asli’ below.

The video’s production was funded by fashion brand Levi’s Malaysia after Margasatwa won the brand’s Levi’s Music Project Grant competition late last year. Upon qualifying as a finalist, the band received a grant to record ‘Yang Asli’ in November 2020 before releasing it the following month.

In December, Margasatwa performed alongside other finalists Alien Lipstick Fire, Dato’ Maw and MAYABAYU in the Levi’s Malaysia virtual showcase where they competed for RM20,000 to fund a music video – with Margasatwa coming out on top.

Formed in 2016, the five-piece band consists of vocalist Akmal Hakim “Kimal” Mokhtar, lead guitarist Fadhil Imran James, rhythm guitarist Shahir Samsi, bassist Shadiq Sapian, and drummer Syahir Majid.

The group is signed under the indie imprint Lunchai Emas, which is owned by acclaimed singer M. Nasir.

The band released their first single ‘Ego’ in 2017, followed by ‘Asmara Boto Kaca’ (‘Glass Bottle Love’) in 2019, which was included in their self-titled album released the same year.