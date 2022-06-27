Watch Mariah Carey join Latto for ‘Big Energy’ collaboration at BET Awards

Mariah Carey made a guest appearance at this year’s BET Awards, where she joined Latto for a performance of ‘Big Energy’.

The BET Awards, which took place last night (June 26), included a number of performances from the likes of Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Chance The Rapper.

Latto took to the stage to perform her single, which originally came out in September, with Carey appearing on a new remix in March.

For the performance of ‘Big Energy’, Young Dirty Bastard opened, with Carey later belting out a high note hidden behind a screen. The screen eventually lifted to reveal Carey as she performed her verse. At the end, Latto handed her a bouquet of flowers as confetti rained down on the stage.

Latto released her second album ‘777’ in April. In a four-star review, NME said: “Here is proof, once again, that Latto could go toe-to-toe with the best of ‘em.”

Speaking to NME last year, she said: “I’m in my own lane. I literally made history with my song ‘Bitch From The South’ as the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go gold. Then I was the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go platinum.

“There’s a lot of artists from Atlanta but there hasn’t really been a female face for Atlanta, so I feel like I’m that Southern laid-back aesthetic: unapologetic, raw, uncut pussy power – that’s me.”

Elsewhere during the BET ceremony, Kanye West made a surprise appearance, honouring Sean “Diddy” Combs as the rapper and producer received the Lifetime Achievement Award. And Janelle Monáe spoke out against the recent overturning of Roe v Wade, flipping off the US Supreme Court in the process.

Jack Harlow also brought Brandy out for a performance of his single ‘First Class’. Proceeding to perform most of the song solo with the help of energetic backup dancers, Harlow surprised the crowd when he brought out Brandy to deliver the playful freestyle diss that she wrote and performed over ‘First Class’ last month.