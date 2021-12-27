Watch Maris Racal and Rico Blanco sing Blink-182 and My Chemical Romance songs for karaoke

Filipino singer-songwriters Maris Racal and Rico Blanco have shared videos on social media of the couple singing along to classic Blink-182 and My Chemical Romance songs for karaoke over the weekend.

The videos, posted on Racal’s official Instagram account, show the two taking turns to sing Blink-182’s ‘I Miss You’, My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’.

Watch the karaoke covers below.

In a separate video shared by Racal, the two musicians can also be seen duetting Starship’s 1987 hit ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’.

The karaoke clips mark the first time that Racal and Blanco have sung together since 2019’s acoustic re-recording of Racal’s ‘Abot Langit’. The track was most recently performed live in September on Filipino music show ASAP Natin ‘To.

Racal most recently recorded and released a Filipino version of ‘Simulan (Starting Now)’, the theme song for Disney’s Princesses campaign in early November. With the track, Racal became just the second artist to record an official Filipino song for Disney. Earlier this year, KZ Tandingan recorded ‘Gabay’ for Disney’s animated film Raya and the Last Dragon.

Prior to ‘Simulan’, Racal released two singles this year – ‘Ate Sandali’ in June and ‘Asa Naman’ in September.. Both singles feature production from Rico Blanco, while the music video for ‘Asa Naman’ was co-directed by the couple.

Both tracks are believed to feature on Racal’s upcoming mini-album, although further details remain scant at this point.

Rico Blanco, on the other hand, most recently clinched the award for Best Pop Recording for ‘Happy Feelin’ at the 34th Awit Awards in late November.

In September, Blanco recorded and released a reimagined version of Orange And Lemons’ ‘Pinoy Ako’. The new version, now named ‘Pinoy Tayo’, will feature on a compilation tribute to composer-songwriter Jonathan Manalo and serve as the new theme song for the upcoming season of Pinoy Big Brother.