Watch Maris Racal perform ‘Pumila Ka’ live on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Filipino singer-songwriter Maris Racal has performed her latest single ‘Pumila Ka’ live on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

Released on Thursday (February 17), the performance sees Racal sing along to the track, nailing it note-for-note and dancing in her seat, accompanied by rapper-singer Raven who drops a slick rap verse on the track.

Watch Maris Racal and Raven perform ‘Pumila Ka’ live on the Wish 107.5 Bus below.

First released on January 20, ‘Pumila Ka’ features production from Rico Blanco, who co-composed the track with Racal. The pop anthem – which explores the themes of self-awareness and consideration for others – received a CG-heavy music video.

“I wanted to write a really relatable song and I was thinking of everyday expressions that I could build a song around,” Racal said of ‘Pumila Ka’ in a statement upon its release. “The inspiration for this song is the Filipino expression Pumila Ka usually endearingly delivered among friends when competing for a crush. I asked Rico Blanco for a dance beat, and so he quickly did a dancehall beat and within seconds, I was singing the chorus.”

The track marked Racal’s first release of the year, following a Filipino version of ‘Simulan (Starting Now)’ released in November for Disney’s Princesses campaign in the country.