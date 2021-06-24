Watch Maris Racal’s colourful music video for new single ‘Ate Sandali’

Filipino singer-songwriter Maris Racal has released a new single, ‘Ate Sandali’.

The track – released via Sony Music Philippines and Balcony Entertainment – made its way onto streaming platforms yesterday (June 23). ‘Ate Sandali’ also received a colourful music video.

In the clip, Racal is seen singing and dancing along to the pop track across multiple settings and wardrobe changes. Racal also sported a traditional Filipino costume during the song’s trap breakdown.

Watch the music video for ‘Ate Sandali’ below.

‘Ate Sandali’ was written by Racal and featured production by Rico Blanco, the head of her label Balcony Entertainment (and also Racal’s partner).

The song’s themes touch upon female empowerment and women having the right to reject unsolicited advances from men. “This is for all those who need a reminder. You are valued, sister,” Racal wrote on Instagram.

In the same post, Racal confirmed that the track will also serve as the first single off her upcoming mini album. Further details surrounding the record remain unknown at this moment.

Prior to the release of ‘Ate Sandali’, Racal released the acoustic single ‘Kahit Na Anong Sablay’ in November last year. It was her second single of 2020, following September’s ‘Not For Me’. The singer-actress released her debut album ‘Stellar’ in 2018 and collaborated with Blanco for ‘Abot Langit’ in 2019.