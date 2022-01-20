Watch Maris Racal’s colourful music video for new single ‘Pumila Ka’

Filipino singer-songwriter Maris Racal has released a music video for her new single, ‘Pumila Ka’.

The track – and its accompanying music video – arrived on streaming platforms on Wednesday (January 19). ‘Pumila Ka’ features fellow Filipino singer-rapper Raven, who wrote the lyrics with Racal, and production and arrangements from Rico Blanco, who wrote the music with Racal.

Watch the colourful, choreography-heavy music video for ‘Pumila Ka’ below.

‘Pumila Ka’ marks the first release of the year for Maris Racal. She most recently recorded and released a Filipino version of ‘Simulan (Starting Now)’ in November. The song serves as the theme song for Disney’s Princesses campaign in the Philippines.

With the track, Racal became just the second artist to record an official Filipino song for Disney following KZ Tandingan, who recorded ‘Gabay’ for Disney’s animated film Raya and the Last Dragon in early 2021.

Racal also released two singles last year – ‘Ate Sandali’ in June and ‘Asa Naman’ in September. Both singles feature production from Blanco, while the music video for ‘Asa Naman’ was co-directed by the couple.

Raven, who was discovered by Blanco, released his debut album ‘Lika Na’ in mid-November. The album features lead single ‘Paraluman’ and ’S.U.K.I.’, the latter of which features Blanco, Somere and Naila.