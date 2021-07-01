Nandi Bushell has shared another performance from her jam session with Arctic Monkeys‘ Matt Helders – this time taking on the band’s ‘AM’ single ‘R U Mine?’.

Earlier this week, the 11-year-old drummer posted a video of the pair playing ‘I Bet That You Look Good On The Dance Floor’ before following it up with a joint rendition of ‘Brianstorm’.

Bushell has now uploaded the third and final part of the session, which this time sees the young musician play the iconic ‘R U Mine?’ riff on electric guitar. Helders, meanwhile, remains behind the kit.

Since being shared on Bushell’s official YouTube account yesterday (June 30), the clip has been viewed over 10,000 times – you can watch it here:

Writing on Twitter, Bushell said that her interview with Helders and the duo’s “freestyle jam on the drums” would be “coming soon”.

“Thank You so so so much Matt for jamming with me and letting me interview you,” she said. “You are welcome back to my house for a jam again any time.”

You can see that post below.

Part 3 of my #EPIC jam with @matthelders the INCREDIBLE drummer of @ArcticMonkeys! R U Mine! Can’t wait for you guys to see my interview with Matt and our freestyle Jam on the drums. Coming soon! #arcticmonkeys pic.twitter.com/phiFItflaw — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) June 30, 2021

News of Bushell and Helders’ team-up arrived last week, when the former shared a video on her Instagram Story telling her followers about her plans for the next day. The Arctic Monkeys drummer then posted the clip to his own feed.

The collaboration follows Nandi Bushell’s solo cover of ‘Brianstorm’ in 2020. In the last few years, she’s also participated in a drum battle with Dave Grohl and received praise from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood among others.

Meanwhile, Matt Helders revealed back in January that Arctic Monkeys were in the “early stages” of making a new album – the follow-up to 2018’s divisive ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

It came after the group’s manager said they’d been “working on music”, which they initially intended to record last summer.