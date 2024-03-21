Watch Matt Helders, Beck and St. Vincent play at the ‘Josh Homme & Friends’ benefit gig

Matt Helders, Beck and St. Vincent have all appeared at the recent ‘Josh Homme & Friends’ beefit gig – watch fan-filmed footage of their performances below.

Earlier this month, the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman announced a one-night only benefit gig in support of his charity, The Sweet Stuff Foundation. The gig took place on March 20 at the Belasco Hall in Los Angeles.

Now, footage of the concert has appeared on social media, where an impressive lineup of artists took to the stage. St. Vincent performed her intimate cover of Patsy Cline‘s ‘Crazy’, whilst Beck joined QOTSA to play a cover of Seals and Crofts’ ‘Summer Breeze’. Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys was also spotted playing drums to a cover of Gerry Rafferty’s ‘Right Down The Line’.

Also performing that night were The Kills, Jesse Hughes, Bill Burr, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Justin Willman, Sarah Silverman and more. Take a look at the footage below:

At the same charity gig, Dave Grohl unveiled a new song he wrote about Homme, which he wrote upon being invited to perform at the concert. “I thought, ‘I’m gonna write a song about him and embarrass him in front of all of his friends’… by actually singing about how much I fucking love you, man,” he recounted. “And I’ve never even sung it out loud.”

Recently, Homme expressed his desire for Them Crooked Vultures to reunite, his supergroup with Grohl and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones. “I would love to get the band back together”, he said in a video response to a Reddit AMA, “But it’s sort of not my job to put Vultures back together, that’s Dave [Grohl]’s job. My job is to dance around, write words, and try to write some music.”

Homme also recently spoke to NME about his “romance” with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.