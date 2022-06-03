Watch Matthaios perform ‘Lambing’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Filipino rapper Matthaios has performed ‘Lambing’ – his first single of the year – on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

The live performance was uploaded on the radio station’s YouTube channel on Wednesday (June 1). The visual, recorded some time last February, sees the artist casually singing along to the track wearing a printed hoodie and a pair of tinted glasses.

Watch Matthaios performing his single on the Wish bus below:

Matthaios is the first artist featured on Wish 107.5’s live showcase series this month. Prior to this performance, fellow rappers Shanti Dope and Flow G also appeared on the famed bus last month to play their songs ‘Maya’ and ‘Praning’, respectively.

Following the track release of ‘Lambing’ in January, the hip-hop act would go on to release three more new singles. He collaborated with Lonezo and Jiji for ‘With Or Without’, while he tapped Dane Amar for the remix version of ‘Permission’. He also put out the solo Tagalog track ‘Ngiti’.

Last year, he released his debut EP called ‘The Boy Wonder’, featuring collaborations with SB19’s Ken aka Felip, Michael Pacquiao and more. In December, he worked with rapper Gloc-9 for the Christmas anthem called ‘Araw-Araw Pasko’.