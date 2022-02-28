Watch Maynard James Keenan try to play Jenga during a Tool show

Maynard James Keenan has shared a humorous new clip of himself trying to play Jenga behind Tool drummer Danny Carey during one of the band’s recent shows.

The band are currently on the North American leg of their world tour, which kicked off last month and is set to visit the UK and Ireland in May.

In a clip that was shared over the weekend on Keenan’s personal Instagram page, the frontman is seen crouching down behind Carey’s drum kit during one show in an effort to play a game of Jenga.

However, Keenan’s Jenga game is ruined after Carey smashes his giant gong at the back of his drum set, causing the frontman to jokingly yell: “What the fuck! What’s wrong with you?!”

You can watch a clip of the moment, which Keenan captioned “Danny, you son of a bitch! Tryn ta [sic] Jenga back here, ffs”, in the above post.

Tool’s tour continues in Pittsburgh tomorrow (March 1). You can see the dates of their UK and European tour below, and find any remaining tickets here.

April

23 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

25 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

26 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

28 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

29 – Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

May

2 – AO Arena, Manchester

4 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

6 – 3Arena, Dublin

9 – The O2, London

10 – The O2, London

12 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

13 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

15 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

17 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

19 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

21 – Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland

23 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

24 – SportAréna, Budapest, Hungary

Tool announced yesterday (February 27) that the vinyl version of their 2019 album ‘Fear Inoculum’ will be released in April. A signed limited edition version of the physical release drew criticism from fans recently after it was initially priced at $810 (£603).