‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ rapper Silento arrested and charged with murdering his cousin

Silento, the rapper behind 2015 viral hit ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his own cousin.

23-year-old Silento – real name Richard “Ricky” Lamar Hawk – was arrested on February 1 for the murder of his cousin, 34-year-old Frederick Rooks.

The DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia confirmed the arrest on Twitter, writing, “On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle.

“Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder.”

As reported by XXL, authorities responded to a call of a person shot at a local intersection at 3:30am on January 21. Rooks, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had sustained gunshot wounds to his face and his leg. Authorities also found at least eight shell casings at the scene where Rooks was lying.

No court date for Hawk has been publicly revealed yet.

This is just the latest issue Hawk has had with the law in the past few months. In September 2020, he was arrested following a domestic dispute. He was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, but was released.

One day after that arrest, he was arrested again after he stormed into a random house carrying a hatchet, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend. No one in the home was harmed.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and received a bond for US$105,000 (£76,000). The bond was then revoked after he missed his scheduled court appearance.