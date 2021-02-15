Watch Meek Mill & Tekashi 6ix9ine get into an altercation outside an Atlanta club

Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine had a heated run-in outside an Atlanta club, reportedly culminating in the latter lunging at Meek and his security.

As reported by TMZ, other rappers filmed the incident, which mostly just involves them and their security yelling at one another. 6ix9ine’s footage reveals that he accused a member of Meek’s security of being a part of the police force.

Watch clips of the altercation from both perspectives below:

Rap in 2021: surrounded by security, Meek Mill and 6ix9ine got into a shouting match in which both guys recorded themselves on their phone. pic.twitter.com/w5gW8o4gO0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2021

6ix9ine clowning Meek Mill for having security around him is the most wack shit I’ve ever seen on the internetpic.twitter.com/csEjR0twth — mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) February 14, 2021

Meek later addressed the altercation on social media, writing that 6ix9ine was allegedly waiting outside of the club for Meek to appear.

“We did not run into each other I was getting in my car he just popped out,” Meek wrote.

“[W]e almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol”.

Read Meek’s tweets on the incident below:

69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

Why did he pick meeeee wtf lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

Then he said a Pooh shiesty bar to me wtf 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail! https://t.co/gWAK3AEnbG — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

The two rappers have had longstanding beef ever since 2019, when Meek claimed that he knew 6ix9ine was going to testify against fellow gang members after he was arrested and subsequently charged and incarcerated.

It has since escalated back and forth, with Meek consistently denouncing 6ix9ine and disapproving of his co-operation with federal investigators. Last year, Meek trolled 6ix9ine when the court ruled that he couldn’t serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home.

However, some months later, 6ix9ine was allowed to serve the rest of his sentence from home due to coronavirus pandemic.