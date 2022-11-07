Watch Metallica play concert honouring couple who gave them first record deal

Metallica have played a tribute concert for Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and Marsha Zazul, the founders of Megaforce Records, which released the metal legends’ first two albums.

Husband and wife duo Jonny and Marsha died just over a year apart, in February 2022 and January 2021, respectively. Megaforce’s roster has included Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, Raven and more acts alongside Metallica.

Last night’s (November 6) concert held at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida saw Metallica play to thousands. Fans were treated exclusively to songs from the band’s two albums, 1983’s ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and 1984’s ‘Ride The Lightning’, for the special show in the Zazuls’ memory.

Support at the show came from Raven who were also originally signed to Megaforce.

See footage from the gig as well as the setlist below:

Metallica played (via Setlist.FM):

01. ‘Creeping Death’

02. ‘Ride The Lightning’

03. ‘Motorbreath’

04. ‘No Remorse’

05. ‘Trapped Under Ice’

06. ‘The Call Of Ktulu’

07. ‘Phantom Lord’

08. ‘Am I Evil?’

09. ‘Metal Militia’

10. ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’

11. ‘Whiplash’

12. ‘Fade To Black’

13. ‘Seek And Destroy’

14. ‘Fight Fire With Fire’

15. ‘Bliztkrieg’

16. ‘Hit The Lights’

A portion of the proceeds from the concert are being donated in Jonny and Marsha’s name to MusiCares, a charity that supports the health and welfare of the music community. Additionally, All Within My Hands once again supported Feeding South Florida with a donation following the show.

When the concert was announced in September, Metallica said in a statement: “Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.

“We’ll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce. Our main touring partner from that time, RAVEN, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories.”

Jonny Z at the age of 69 from complications of the rare neuropathic disorder chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and osteopenia. Marsha died of cancer.

Meanwhile, Vault Comics have announced a new graphic novel imprint called Headshell – for which they’ve teamed up with a stable of iconic bands and artists including Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, The Beach Boys and Metallica – to create books based on their catalogues and backstories.