Watch Metallica play half-acoustic, half-electric benefit livestream

Metallica performed a half-acoustic, half-electric benefit livestream show last night (November 14).

The band held the online show to raise money for their charity All Within My Hands. The foundation is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities” through workforce education, fighting hunger and providing other “critical local services”.

Recorded in San Rafael, California, Metallica played an eight-song acoustic set and a six-song electric one. As well as covers of Deep Purple, Bob Seger and ‘The House Of The Rising Sun’, the acoustic part of the show included acoustic versions of ‘Blackened’ and ‘Now That We’re Dead’.

Advertisement

Watch footage of the performance below now and buy access to a replay of the show here now.

“We’re super grateful to be a part of this and glad you’re here to witness it and be part of it as well,” frontman James Hetfield said during the show, reports Stereogum. “All your help is very much appreciated. And the fact that we get to play is a big bonus, right? We get to play, we get to employ some people here, we get to help out – it’s a win-win-win everywhere.”

The setlist for the show was as follows:

Acoustic set:

1. Blackened

2. Creeping Death

3. When A Blind Man Cries (Deep Purple cover)

4. The Unforgiven

5. Now That We’re Dead

6. Turn The Page (Bob Seger cover)

7. Nothing Else Matters

8. All Within My Hands

Electric set:

9: Disposable Heroes

10. House Of The Rising Sun (The Animals cover)

11. Wasting My Hate

12. For Whom The Bell Tolls

13. Master Of Puppets

14. Enter Sandman

Advertisement

Meanwhile, drummer Lars Ulrich has said Metallica are “in a very healthy place” following Hetfield’s stint in rehab. The frontman began new treatment to tackle addiction issues late last year. He had previously been to rehab in 2001 for the same problem.

Speaking in the band’s fanzine So What!, he said: “James is in a very healthy place, the band is in a very healthy place, and obviously COVID has played a major role in all of it. It’s been a mindfuck of a year; I’m sitting here on October 16th, I feel confident and excited about the state of the Metallica nation, and I feel very optimistic about what’s ahead.”