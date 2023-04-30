Watch Metallica play rarities and give ’72 Seasons’ songs their live debut at night two of “no repeat” weekender

Metallica played the second night of their first “no repeat” weekender in Amsterdam yesterday (April 29), with several ‘72 Seasons’ songs getting their live debut.

Metallica’s ‘M72’ tour will see the band play two shows in every city they visit, and comes with the promise of two entirely unique sets.

The first show of the tour took place earlier this week and saw the band play a host of fan-favourite tracks as well as ’72 Seasons’ songs ‘Sleepwalk My Life Away’ and ‘Screaming Suicide’ for the first time live.

Advertisement

Night two saw Metallica did deeper into their back catalogue, opening with ‘Ride The Lightning’ instrumental track ‘The Call Of Ktulu’ before playing ‘Creeping Death’. The band also performed ‘Load’ track ‘Until It Sleeps’ for the first time in 15 years.

The metal titans also aired a trio of songs from the recently released ‘72 Seasons’. Both the title track and ‘If Darkness Had A Son’ were performed for the first time in front of an audience while ‘You Must Burn!’ was given its live debut.

Check out fan-shot footage of the gig and the setlist below.

Advertisement

Metallica played:

‘The Call of Ktulu’

‘Creeping Death’

‘Leper Messiah’

‘Until It Sleeps’

‘72 Seasons’

‘If Darkness Had a Son’

‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’

‘You Must Burn!’

‘The Unforgiven’

‘Wherever I May Roam’

‘Harvester of Sorrow’

‘Moth Into Flame’

‘Fight Fire With Fire’

‘Whiskey In The Jar’

‘One’

‘Enter Sandman’

Speaking to NME ahead of the tour, drummer Lars Ulrich said: “It seemed like a really good idea in 27 email chains but now we’re four weeks away from from it, it’s like, ‘Whose idea was this?!’”

As part of the tour Metallica are set to play two nights at Download Festival alongside Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot.

“It’s been too long since we’ve been there last,” added Ulrich. “It’s an incredible festival on such a historic site up there at Donington, so we thought we’d take this ‘no repeat’ concept and bring it into Download.”

Metallica’s M72 tour continues next month in Europe before heading to North America. Tickets can be found here, while the tour dates are as follows:

MAY

17 – Stade de France, Paris

18- Stade de France, Paris

26 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

28- Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

JUNE

08 – Download Festival, Castle Donington

10 – Download Festival, Castle Donington

16 – Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg

18 – Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg

AUGUST

04 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

06 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

11 – Stade Olympique, Montreal

13 – Stade Olympique, Montreal

18 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington

20 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington

25 – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

27 – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

SEPTEMBER

01 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale

03 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale

NOVEMBER

03 – The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis

05 – The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis

10 – Ford Field, Detroit

12 – Ford Field, Detroit

MAY 2024

24 – Olympiastadion, Munich

26 – Olympiastadion, Munich

JUNE 2024

07 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki

09 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki

14 – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

16 – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

JULY 2024

05 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw

07 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw

12 – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

14 – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

AUGUST 2024

02 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

04 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

09 – Soldier Field, Chicago

11 – Soldier Field, Chicago

16 – US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

18 – US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

23 – Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton

25 – Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton

30 – Lumen Field, Seattle

SEPTEMBER 2024

01 – Lumen Field, Seattle

20 – Foro Sol, Mexico City

22 – Foro Sol, Mexico City

27 – Foro Sol, Mexico City

29 – Foro Sol, Mexico City