Watch Metallica play rarities and give ’72 Seasons’ songs their live debut at night two of “no repeat” weekender

Metallica played the second night of their first “no repeat” weekender in Amsterdam yesterday (April 29), with several ‘72 Seasons’ songs getting their live debut.
Metallica’s ‘M72’ tour will see the band play two shows in every city they visit, and comes with the promise of two entirely unique sets.
The first show of the tour took place earlier this week and saw the band play a host of fan-favourite tracks as well as ’72 Seasons’ songs ‘Sleepwalk My Life Away’ and ‘Screaming Suicide’ for the first time live.
Night two saw Metallica did deeper into their back catalogue, opening with ‘Ride The Lightning’ instrumental track ‘The Call Of Ktulu’ before playing ‘Creeping Death’. The band also performed ‘Load’ track ‘Until It Sleeps’ for the first time in 15 years.
The metal titans also aired a trio of songs from the recently released ‘72 Seasons’. Both the title track and ‘If Darkness Had A Son’ were performed for the first time in front of an audience while ‘You Must Burn!’ was given its live debut.
Check out fan-shot footage of the gig and the setlist below.
Here they come part 2 – Ktulu opener #metallica #Amsterdam #m72 pic.twitter.com/BwY3GsvTj1
— Bart Visser (@B_Visser) April 29, 2023
Metallica played:
‘The Call of Ktulu’
‘Creeping Death’
‘Leper Messiah’
‘Until It Sleeps’
‘72 Seasons’
‘If Darkness Had a Son’
‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’
‘You Must Burn!’
‘The Unforgiven’
‘Wherever I May Roam’
‘Harvester of Sorrow’
‘Moth Into Flame’
‘Fight Fire With Fire’
‘Whiskey In The Jar’
‘One’
‘Enter Sandman’
Speaking to NME ahead of the tour, drummer Lars Ulrich said: “It seemed like a really good idea in 27 email chains but now we’re four weeks away from from it, it’s like, ‘Whose idea was this?!’”
As part of the tour Metallica are set to play two nights at Download Festival alongside Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot.
“It’s been too long since we’ve been there last,” added Ulrich. “It’s an incredible festival on such a historic site up there at Donington, so we thought we’d take this ‘no repeat’ concept and bring it into Download.”
Metallica’s M72 tour continues next month in Europe before heading to North America. Tickets can be found here, while the tour dates are as follows:
MAY
17 – Stade de France, Paris
18- Stade de France, Paris
26 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg
28- Volksparkstadion, Hamburg
JUNE
08 – Download Festival, Castle Donington
10 – Download Festival, Castle Donington
16 – Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg
18 – Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg
AUGUST
04 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
06 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
11 – Stade Olympique, Montreal
13 – Stade Olympique, Montreal
18 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington
20 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington
25 – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
27 – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
SEPTEMBER
01 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale
03 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale
NOVEMBER
03 – The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis
05 – The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis
10 – Ford Field, Detroit
12 – Ford Field, Detroit
MAY 2024
24 – Olympiastadion, Munich
26 – Olympiastadion, Munich
JUNE 2024
07 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki
09 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki
14 – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
16 – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
JULY 2024
05 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw
07 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw
12 – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid
14 – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid
AUGUST 2024
02 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
04 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
09 – Soldier Field, Chicago
11 – Soldier Field, Chicago
16 – US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
18 – US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
23 – Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton
25 – Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton
30 – Lumen Field, Seattle
SEPTEMBER 2024
01 – Lumen Field, Seattle
20 – Foro Sol, Mexico City
22 – Foro Sol, Mexico City
27 – Foro Sol, Mexico City
29 – Foro Sol, Mexico City