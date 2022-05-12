Metallica’s James Hetfield calls fan who gave birth at band’s Brazil gig

James Hetfield has called a fan to congratulate her on the birth of her child at one of his band’s concerts in Brazil recently.

The Metallica frontman spoke to Joice M. Figueiró and her husband Jaime to wish them well, with the call captured on camera and shared by Joice earlier this week (May 10).

“This is James from METALLICA. Congratulations, you guys,” Hetfield can be heard saying in the Instagram Stories clip. “Oh my God. Hi,” Joice responds. “I cry.”

Joice told her followers that the phone call lasted seven minutes and that she recorded all of it. “I have no more words,” she added.

She gave birth to a baby boy during Metallica’s show in Curitiba on Saturday (May 7).

Metallica were performing at the city’s Estádio Couto Pereira stadium as part of their current South American tour, which was postponed from April 2020 due to COVID.

Joice was 39 weeks pregnant when she attended the concert and began having contractions after Metallica took to the stage. Her waters broke on the way to the venue’s outpatient clinic, and there wasn’t enough time to make it to a hospital maternity ward.

The new mother later shared the story on Instagram alongside an image of her son, Luan Figueiró, whom she said was born at 11.15pm “shaking all the metal structures”.

“When would I imagine that I would be at the Metallica show at 39 weeks pregnant and this boy decides to be born right there, three songs before the show ends, at Couto Pereira to the sound of ‘Enter Sandman’?” Figueiró wrote (translation).

“In every show I go to something has to happen, but this time I think I’ve outdone myself haha.”

Metallica subsequently shared Figueiró’s news on their official Instagram Stories feed.

It was reported that Joice gave birth to Luan as Metallica were playing ‘Enter Sandman’.

In a new interview with The Washington Post Joice spoke further about the experience: “It was a mix of emotions. Since it wasn’t planned, I was scared that the medical team wouldn’t be ready. But there’s also the feeling of being able to tell people that this happened because Metallica is one of the bands we love the most,” she said.

“I joked that [Luan’s] name would be James Ulrich” – a mash-up of Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich. “But really, since this name question has brought up great appeal and we haven’t registered him, we’re thinking of maybe adding a [middle] name and putting some homage in there.”

Joice did, however, rule out “Sandman” as a possible name. “Remember, this is the name he’ll carry throughout his whole life,” she said. “He’ll get bullied with the name ‘Sandman.’ He already has enough of a story to tell.”

In other news, Metallica recently released an addition to their Blackened American whiskey line called Rye The Lightning.

Named after their iconic 1984 album ‘Ride The Lightning’, the new liquor was crafted using low hertz frequencies from the group’s music to vibrate the barrels.