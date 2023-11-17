Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett fall on stage, swear and angrily toss guitar

Metallica‘s guitarist, Kirk Hammett, has fallen while on stage this past weekend at one of the band’s shows during their ‘M72′ world tour.

Fan-captured footage shows the moment in which Hammett fell off of the stage at the band’s recent headlining show on Sunday, November 12 at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

In the video, the guitarist is seen tripping and then falling hard on the stage during the end of ‘Moth Into Flame’. He then proceeded to lie on the ground for a few seconds before throwing his purple ESP guitar to his guitar tech. While storming off stage, Hammett proceeded to yell out some profanities.

He did return to the stage to play ‘Fight Fire With Fire’ and was able to finish off the 16-song set. The band’s show in Detroit marked Metallica’s final show of 2023. They are set to pick up again on May 24, 2024 in Munich, Germany.

In a four-star review of Metallica’s live show in Amsterdam, NME shared: “From the gorgeous ‘Nothing Else Matters’ through to the unifying ‘Seek & Destroy’, the majesty of heavy music is on full display throughout the gig as Metallica prove why they’re clearly still the greatest metal band around.”

In other news, Hammett recently joined forces with Epiphone to recreate the his prized original ‘79 Flying V guitar.

“I am extremely honoured to be able to put out an Epiphone Flying V today,” Hammett said in a press release. “Epiphone represents great sounding guitars at accessible prices, which is fundamentally important for up-and-coming musicians. I’m beyond pleased that I can offer the ’79 Flying V in this capacity. It means so much to me to be able to put good guitars in the hands of young players.”

This isn’t the first time that the Metallica lead guitarist has released a signature guitar this year. Back in March, Hammett joined forces with guitar manufacturer Gibson to create replicas of his iconic “Greeny” Les Paul.

The design was based on the original 1959 model, which is iconic in the guitar world for having belonged to Peter Green (Fleetwood Mac) and Gary Moore (Thin Lizzy), before going to the thrash veteran.

Elsewhere, the musician recently collaborated with Goodnight, Texas on the gritty single, ‘Runaways’. He has also been embarking on a global tour with Metallica to celebrate the release of their latest album ‘72 Seasons’. You can find remaining tickets for upcoming dates here.