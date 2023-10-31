Watch Metallica’s Robert Trujillo fill in for his son at Suicidal Tendencies show

Robert Trujillo stepped in for his son, Tye, by playing in his former band Suicidal Tendencies at a recent show in Mexico City.

The Metallica bassist, who left Suicidal Tendencies in 1995, filled in for the band’s bassist Tye due to his son having a scheduling conflict with his other band, OTTTO.

Trujillo saved the day by performing with his old band last Thursday (October 26) at the House of Vans in Mexico City.

Among the setlist songs were ‘Institutionalized’, ‘You Can’t Bring Me Down,’ and ‘Send Me Your Money’. The set was heavy on material from 1990’s ‘Lights… Camera… Revolution!’, which is one of Suicidal Tendencies’ most celebrated albums and the first to feature Trujillo on bass.

Suicidal Tendencies thanked Trujillo for his efforts, writing in a post shared on Instagram on Saturday (October 28) that words “can’t express the gratitude” they have.

“We were stoked to get a call from Vans about playing their House of Vans in Mexico City. We played the old House of Vans in Brooklyn twice and of course have a long history with Vans, going before the band even started. Unfortunately Tye Trujillo already had a gig booked with his band OTTTO and neither date could be moved.

“His father and good friend of mine said let me see if we can figure something out. We kept a secret till the plane landed in Mexico City, and did our best to keep it down after, but last night at HOV was an absolute blast and we all were so thankful to be able to get up and play with Robert one more time.

“So words can’t express the gratitude we have for everyone that helped us at Vans, starting with Steve Van Doren and Pete and all the HOV crew in Mexico, Jeff Bass and all the ST crew, and all the people that were lucky enough to get tickets. And of course Robert Trujillo who made it all be such an amazing memorable event for so many people….and yes I did see a few tears in several peoples eyes. A night we’ll never forget. We are family.”

Trujillo also shared on his Instagram: “Thank you Mexico City and @suicidaltendencies for an amazing fun time at HOV. Might need to go for a surf…”

Meanwhile, Trujillo returns to his full time band when Metallica play their next “No Repeat Weekend” dates on November 3 and 5 in St. Louis, Missouri as the band’s ‘M72 World Tour’ continues.

In other recent news, Trujillo revealed that as a child he hid from a Manson family shootout in a local army surplus store.