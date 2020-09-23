Watch Michael Sheen star in new Kelly Lee Owens video ‘Corner Of My Sky’

Kelly Lee Owens has shared a video for her new John Cale collaboration, ‘Corner Of My Sky’ – you can watch it below.

Taken from the producer/musician’s stellar new album, ‘Inner Song’, the track’s video sees a mundane toaster, armed with mystical capabilities, brought to life.

Directed by frequent collaborator Kasper Häggström and shot in the Brecon Beacons mountain range of South Wales, it stars fellow Welsh talent, Michael Sheen, who has been a fan of Owens’ for a while.

“I’ve loved Kelly’s music for a while now,” said Sheen, “and the opportunity to be part of a Kelly-John Cale-magic toaster holy Welsh trinity was too good to miss!”

“I knew I wanted a visual for ‘Color of My Sky’ and having been connected to Michael Sheen earlier in the year, I dared asked if he would like to be involved,” Owens said. “Luckily he said yes! In Wales we live by the sentiment that ‘If you don’t ask, you don’t get.’ And so a true welsh collaboration in the form of John Cale, Michael and I was formed.”

Speaking on the video, Owens added: “The idea for the video was changed (very) last minute by the Kasper, a Norwegian director who I have worked with on my last few videos including ‘Throwing Lines’ and ‘On’ and it was weird, trippy and hilarious – the perfect combo! Michael’s performance alongside John’s vocals and the magic toaster portal is gold and something I’m very happy to have out in the world.”

‘Corner Of My Sky’ follows recent tracks ‘Oh’, ‘Night’ and ‘Melt!’, which all appear on the Welsh musician’s critically-acclaimed second album, ‘Inner Song’.

In a five-star review, NME‘s Ben Jolley said of Owens’ new album: “By allowing her songs to breathe, leaving space for contemplation, ‘Inner Song’ is a perfectly-arranged album where each track has a part to play: an emotive-yet-euphoric collection that’s made for late-night reflection, Kelly Lee Owens has made one of the most beautiful records of the year.”