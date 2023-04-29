Watch Michelle Obama join Bruce Springsteen to perform ‘Glory Days’ at Barcelona gig

Michelle Obama joined Bruce Springsteen to perform his song ‘Glory Days’ at a gig in Barcelona last night (April 28).

The former first lady sang and played a tambourine to the ‘Born In The U.S.A’ classic alongside Springsteen’s wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, and actress Kate Capshaw.

As reported by Consequence, the previous night Springsteen, Scialfa, Capshaw and Capshaw’s husband, the director Steven Spielberg, dined with Barack and Michelle Obama at a restaurant in the Spanish city.

Michelle Obama dancing at tonight’s Springsteen concert in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/en0G74x16d — SpringsteenPitQ (@SpringsteenPit) April 28, 2023

Michelle Obama i Kate Capshaw, dona d’Steven Spielberg, coristes de luxe al concert de @springsteen a l’Estadi Olímpic #inforac1 #Springsteenbarcelona pic.twitter.com/gKNoPUFYe3 — Maria Cusó Serra (@MariaCuso) April 28, 2023

Springsteen and the Obamas’ relationship goes back to 2008 when Barack first ran for US president. The rock star played several of Obama’s early campaign rallies as well as his inauguration.

Springsteen also helped Barack during his 2012 re-election campaign by writing his official campaign theme song.

In other news, Springsteen And The E Street Band recently announced the support acts for their BST Hyde Park shows in London.

The Boss shared the three acts that will be joining his band on July 6 and 8. On the first date, they’ll be supported by The Chicks and Frank Turner and his touring band The Sleeping Souls. The Chicks will also return for the second date along with James Bay.

The shows are part of Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band’s forthcoming UK tour which also includes shows at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on May 30 and Villa Park in Birmingham on June 16. Any remaining tickets for the tour can be purchased here.