Watch Midnight Fusic’s retro psychedelic music video for ‘Think About’

Malaysian pop-rock band Midnight Fusic have released a music video for their song ‘Think About’, from their self-titled album released this February.

The music video features the band performing on a retro set, with bright colours and psychedelic visuals serving as the backdrop for the upbeat, lovestruck song.

Watch the video below:

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Midnight Fusic began in 2014 as a duo, and gradually expanded to today’s four-man band of vocalist/guitarist Arif Kamarudin, guitarist Adrian Danial, bassist Firdaus Azmi and drummer Muaz Rabbani.

The band released their self-titled debut album earlier this year in February. The album included singles they have released earlier in previous years, such as ‘Vertigo’ featuring Lunadira, and three songs from their 2019 ‘Caramel Cream’ EP.

It also consists of newer songs such as ‘Sandiwara’, featuring Indonesian act Pijar, which is the band’s first song written and performed in Bahasa; as well as ‘I Don’t Wanna Dream Tonight’, a song that the band shared was “heavily influenced” by Fleetwood Mac and The 1975.

In 2020, Midnight Fusic was named Band of The Year by The Platform Awards, which is presented by the live streaming and video-on-demand platform MyPentas. They were also nominated for Best Music Video for their song ‘Vertigo’.