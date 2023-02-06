Watch Migos’ Quavo honour Takeoff during Grammys In Memoriam segment

Migos’ Quavo honoured his late bandmate and nephew Takeoff during the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam segment.

This year, the sombre section of the awards show was split into three parts, with Quavo leading the middle third.

Joined by a choir, the rapper performed ‘Without You’, the track he had written in released in tribute to Takeoff shortly after his death last year. To Quavo’s left sat an empty stool and mic stand adorned with a big chain necklace.

At the end of the performance, Quavo stood up and held up the chain towards the crowd. Watch the moment below.

There's not a dry eye in here. 😢 Quavo is pouring his heart out right now. #riptakeoff #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jEpSehKXaX — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 6, 2023

Takeoff was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in November 2022. One man has been arrested and charged with the rapper’s murder; he has denied the charges.

Kacey Musgraves opened the In Memoriam segment, honouring Loretta Lynn. The star performed with an acoustic guitar emblazoned with Lynn’s name on the fretboard.

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood closed out the moment with a performance of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Songbird’ in tribute to Christine McVie. Fleetwood played percussion while Crow played piano and swapped vocals with Raitt.

The 2023 Grammys are currently taking place in Los Angeles. Going into the event, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Harry Styles led the nominations.

Performances will come from Styles, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, and more. A special performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop will also be held, featuring LL Cool J, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, Missy Elliott, and many others. Bad Bunny opened the show with a vibrant performance of two songs from ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’.

Earlier tonight, Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her Grammy win, while Kim Petras paid tribute to SOPHIE as she became the first trans woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Find out how to watch the ceremony here and keep checking back to NME.com for all the action as it happens.