Watch Miley Cyrus gatecrash Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits performance

Miley Cyrus surprised fans when she gatecrashed Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits performance yesterday (October 1) – you can see footage below.

Cyrus, who headlined the Texas festival’s Friday line-up, ran on stage during Megan’s set to join other fans in what looked like a mid-set twerking competition. After showing a few moves and hugging Megan, Cyrus quickly ran back offstage.

Sharing a video of the moment on Instagram, Cyrus captioned the clip: “Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl shit!.”

Megan replied, writing: “Love youuuu.”

You can see footage from the pair’s onstage moment below:

Austin City Limits continues today and rolls over to next weekend, with headliners Billie Eilish and Duran Duran, as well as performances lined up from Tyler, the Creator, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Doja Cat, Tierra Whack, Erykah Badu, Polo G and many more.

You can find out more info about the line-up and the rest of the festival here.

In August, the festival made a handful of line-up changes, with Duran Duran and Tyler, the Creator added to for both weekends, stepping in for Stevie Nicks and DaBaby.

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion released a new track called ‘Crazy Family’.

Produced by Rock Mafia and featuring Maluma, Megan’s new track is taken from the soundtrack for the upcoming new film The Addams Family 2.

The animated film’s soundtrack will also feature appearances from Snoop Dogg, October London, Maluma, Rock Mafia, Donna Missal, Dominic Lewis and Christina Aguilera, who sings the Addams Family theme.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is set to support Dua Lipa on the singer’s recently announced ‘Future Nostalgia’ 2022 US tour, which will also feature Caroline Polachek as an opener.