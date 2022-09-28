Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles.

Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.

The pop star was one of several high-profile performers who were not on hand for the September 3 Hawkins tribute at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Her performance came after Justin Hawkins took to the stage with late Foo Fighters drummer’s side project, The Coattail Riders, to perform a four-song set.

The band, formed by Hawkins in 2004, released three studio albums – 2006’s self-titled effort, 2010’s ‘Red Light Fever’ and 2019’s ‘Get The Money’.

At the London tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters icon earlier this month, Justin joined The Coattail Riders to perform ‘Louise’ (from the 2006 album) and ‘It’s Over’ (from ‘Red Light Fever’), as well as ‘Range Rover Bitch’ from Hawkins’ 2016 solo EP, ‘Kota’.

They played the latter two songs again tonight, but swapped ‘Louise’ out for two covers: ‘Something About You’ by Level 42 – performed with the English jazz-funk outfit’s frontman, Mark King – and The Darkness’ own 2003 hit ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’. While the London show saw them joined by John Lousteau on drums, tonight’s saw them link up with another longtime Foos collaborator, Josh Freese.

Later in the show – following performances from James Gang, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and Them Crooked Vultures – Justin Hawkins and Freese returned to stage, alongside Wolfgang Van Halen and Foos leader Dave Grohl, to perform a pair of Van Halen songs.

Together, they delivered renditions of ‘Panama’ and ‘Hot For Teacher’ (both from their 1984 album ‘1984’).

Last night’s tribute gig started with an acoustic performance of ‘Hallelujah’ by Grohl’s daughter, Violet, featuring Alain Johannes. That was followed by a short set from the surviving Foos, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Joan Jett, who performed two of the latter’s biggest hits from the ‘80s.

Hawkins drummed with Foo Fighters from 1997 up until his death in March of this year, aged 50.