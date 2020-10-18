Watch Miley Cyrus’ raucous cover of The Cranberries classic ‘Zombie’

Miley Cyrus has performed a cover The Cranberries ‘Zombie’ for the #SaveOurStages (#SOS) festival.

The raucous rendition of the Irish band’s 1993 hit was one of two covers sung by the singer for the festival, which fundraised to preserve US grassroots music venues affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyrus, who played a short set with her band at LA venue Whiskey a Go Go last night (October 17), also covered The Cure‘s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’. She ended the set with a performance of her recent single, ‘Midnight Sky‘.

Towards the end of the performance Cyrus paid tribute to Whiskey a Go Go, remarking that rock legends including Jimi Hendrix, The Doors and Guns N’ Roses all found early footing at the iconic LA haunt. “Let’s do what we can to keep this historic landmark alive,” Cyrus said.

Foo Fighters followed Cyrus’ live-streamed show with a 30-minute acoustic set filmed at LA’s The Troubadour.

The band, like Cyrus, took part to help fundraise for the National Independent Venue Association’s #SaveOurStages campaign, which aims to get the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act passed.

The move would create a $10billion (£7.8billion) small business association fund to help those small venues that are struggling or being threatened with closure due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Foos brought back the original designs of two of their 1995 tour t-shirts to help benefit the initiative. Proceeds from the sales of the shirts went towards #SaveOurVenues (from UK sales) and #SaveOurStages (from US sales).

Cyrus, meanwhile, has discussed her forthcoming, as-yet-untitled new album. She said the record, which follows last year’s serialised ‘She Is Coming’ EP release, “will be reflective of who I am”.