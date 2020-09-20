Watch Miley Cyrus’ rocky, raw take on Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’

Miley Cyrus has covered Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’ during a performance for the virtual iHeartRadio Festival 2020.

Appearing for the online event last night (September 19), the star played three of her own songs as well as the cover.

Before performing her Mark Ronson collaboration ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’, ‘Who Owns My Heart’ and ‘Midnight Sky’, Cyrus opened her set with a version of the Blondie classic.

Dressed in a black and sheer bodysuit and diamond jewellery, the singer delivered a rocky, raw take on the disco hit. Watch her performance of ‘Heart Of Glass’ below now.

Other acts to appear on the iHeartRadio Festival 2020 included BTS, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Migos and more.

Meanwhile, Cyrus is currently working on a new album, which is set to feature appearances from Ronson, Dua Lipa and Billy Idol. During an interview on New Zealand’s The Edge radio, she teased there was a song on the record that sounds like “Britney and Trent [Reznor] had a song together”.

“You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not, I’ve got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record,” she added.

Ronson, meanwhile, will appear on a track called ‘High’, which Cyrus has said is one of her favourite songs on the record.

The album’s first single ‘Midnight Sky’ was released in August. The record itself is yet to be given a release date, but Cyrus has said it’s “meant to be played at a festival” and she wants it to “live to its fullest potential”.