Watch Miley Cyrus’ TikTok-viral cover of Arctic Monkeys for ‘MTV Unplugged’

Miley Cyrus’ 2014 cover of Arctic Monkeys for MTV Unplugged has been doing the rounds after going viral on TikTok.

The six-year-old performance was uploaded to MTV’s YouTube page yesterday (October 15), in the lead up to her forthcoming stint on the show’s ‘At Home’ series.

The clip was filmed at the MTV studios during the singer’s ‘Wrecking Ball’ era and sees Cyrus performing Sheffield band’s hit single, ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High’. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Her rendition of the track drew praise from the British outfit at the time, with drummer Matt Helders saying it was his favourite cover version of any of their songs.

“She did some bits in there I wish we’d have done,” he told Australian radio station triple j in an interview.

Cyrus’ impending appearance on the program will be her first since the 2014 show, and she’ll again be performing a range of covers, as well as original songs. This time around, she’ll be taking on Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme More’, which she teased with a clip on Twitter, as well as tracks from Pearl Jam, the Cardigans and more.

She’ll be performing the songs from her own backyard for the program, which is set to air in the US on October 16 at 7pm on MTV. It will also air in other countries over that same weekend.

Advertisement

Cyrus has become something of a cover chameleon, having performed numerous takes on other people’s hits and making them her own. Over the past few months she’s appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge singing Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a rendition of Hall & Oates’ ‘Maneater’ and iHeartRadio Festival, where she took on Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’.

The Arctic Monkeys have been relatively quiet on the new music front since the release of their 2018 album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

However, a photo on Instagram of Matt Helders in the studio sparked rumours the outfit could be working on new things, with its photographer, Andreas Neuman, also tagging the band’s account in the picture.