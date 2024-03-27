Watch Militarie Gun’s “incredibly hard” cover of ‘Song 2’ by Blur

Militarie Gun put their own spin on Blur‘s hit ‘Song 2’ during a festival appearance over the weekend – check it out below.

The Californian quartet performed the iconic Britpop track during a set at Louisville hardcore festival LDB. Given the group’s ’90s alternative rock influences, it sounds like it sat with the rest of their songs quite cohesively.

Fan-filmed footage of the cover shows the crowd responding rather enthusiastically to it, with frontman Ian Shelton being surrounded by gig-goers preparing to stage dive.

According to Setlist.fm, Militarie Gun have been playing ‘Song 2’ in their setlist for quite a few of their recent shows, with the potential that it might be a long-term part of their set.

Check it out below:

.@militariegun covering Song 2 by Blur goes so incredibly hard omfg pic.twitter.com/bh4sbRLznF — kero’s corner (@_ouijabored) March 22, 2024

In January, the Californian band released a new EP, called ‘Life Under The Sun’, featuring re-worked tracks from the band’s 2023 debut album ‘Life Under The Gun’, for which they linked up with a series of collaborators.

Manchester Orchestra came on board ‘My Friends Are Having A Hard Time’, while they also collaborate with Bully (on ‘Never Fucked Up Twice’) and Mannequin Pussy (‘Will Logic’). In addition, it also featured a cover of NOFX’s ‘Whoops I OD’d’

‘Life Under The Gun’ was named one of NME‘s best albums of 2023, where we said: “On their debut full-length, Militarie Gun’s approach to hardcore reflected the genre’s mainstream boom.

“As frontman Ian Shelton spat and snarled his way through these tracks, the band behind him was playing big, hooky, polished rock that looked more towards the airwaves than the basement. It played not as a cash grab, but as an attempt to write a timeless, undeniable record unbeholden to punk snobbery. Mission accomplished.”