Watch MILLI’s light-hearted music video for ’17 mins’ featuring mints

Thai singer-rapper MILLI has shared a colourful music video for her latest single, ’17 mins’ featuring indie pop duo mints.

The SpatChies-produced track – and its accompanying music video – arrived on streaming platforms on Thursday (February 17) and has since amassed over 1.2million views.

The video sees MILLI operate the controls for a traffic light, hoping to intercept her crush as he travels around the city. Throughout the video, she gets him stuck at traffic lights for hilariously long periods of time so she can give him flowers and more.

Watch the music video for ’17 mins’ below.

’17 mins’ marks MILLI’s third original track of the year, following ‘Nobody’ for the Thai horror series Cracked earlier this month, and ‘Good Boy’ in early January.

In December, MILLI released her remix of South Korean artist BIBI’s single ‘The Weekend’. In October, she collaborated with Stray Kids’ Changbin and fellow Thai rapper F.HERO for the single ‘Mirror Mirror’.

Earlier this month, MILLI performed ‘Mirror Mirror’, ‘Not Yet’ and her remix of ‘The Weekend’ for 88rising’s Double Happiness virtual festival alongside Jackson Wang, Warren Hue, Stephanie Poetri, Seori, Audrey Nuna and many more.