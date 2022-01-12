Watch Mitski’s video for powerful new song ‘Love Me More’

Mitski has shared a fourth preview of her new album ‘Laurel Hell’ – watch the video for ‘Love Me More’ below.

‘Laurel Hell’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Be The Cowboy’, is set to come out on February 4 via Dead Oceans, and has so far been previewed by the tracks ‘Working For The Knife’, ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ and ‘Heat Lightning’.

Of the new song, which is accompanied by a video directed by Christopher Good that was shot in Kansas City, Mitski said: “As ‘Love Me More’ was written pre-pandemic, lyrics like ‘If I keep myself at home’ had different meanings than what they would now, but I kept them on the album because I found that some of the sentiments not only remained the same, but were accentuated by the lockdown.

“‘Love Me More’ went through the most iterations out of all the songs on the album,” she added. It’s been too fast, too slow, and at some point, it was even an old style country song. Finally, I think because we had watched The Exorcist, we thought of Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ and experimented with floating an ostinato over the chorus. As we steadily evolved the ostinatoto fit over the chord progressions, we began to hear how the track was meant to sound.”

Watch Mitski’s ‘Love Me More’ video below.

In a recent interview, Mitski spoke about her decision to return to making music and touring following her indefinite hiatus in 2019.

The indie star had announced that her headline show at New York’s Central Park Summerstage in September of that year would be her last “indefinitely”, but assured fans she wasn’t quitting music entirely.

The singer explained that she did intend that to be the end of her artistic career. “I was thinking this was the last show I would perform ever, and then I would quit and find another life,” she told Rolling Stone.

Though she was contractually obliged to deliver one more album to her label Dead Oceans, Mitski came to feel like she needed to continue to make music for herself too, she said. “What it came down to was, ‘I have to do this even though it hurts me, because I love it. This is who I am. I’m going to keep getting hurt, and I’m still going to do it, because this is the only thing I can do.’”

Mitski is set to return to the UK and Europe this spring for her first tour since 2019, with gigs in Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester having to be upgraded to bigger venues due to demand for tickets.

See her full UK and European tour schedule for 2022 below.

APRIL

21 – Marble Factory, Bristol

22 – University Stylus, Leeds

23 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

25 – Vicar Street, Dublin

26 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

28 – The Roundhouse, London

29 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

30 – Botanique, Brussels

MAY

2 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing

3 – Le Cabaret Sauvage, Paris

5 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

6 – Mascotte, Zurich

7 – Les Docks, Lausanne

9 – Metropol, Berlin

10 – Vega, Copenhagen

11 – Nalen, Stockholm

12t – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo

14 – Fabrik, Hamburg

15 – Stollwerck, Cologne

17 – WUK, Vienna

18 – Rock Café, Prague

19 – Strom, Munich